Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 6,353 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 273,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,525,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 25,944 shares in the last quarter.

FREL stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

