Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,839,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 28,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 86,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JPHY opened at $44.39 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.45.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.