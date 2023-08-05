Capital Analysts LLC Sells 260 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,117,000 after acquiring an additional 157,566 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,740,000 after acquiring an additional 80,408 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,220,000 after acquiring an additional 166,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,384,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,055,000 after acquiring an additional 185,373 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IWN stock opened at $148.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $160.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.28 and a 200-day moving average of $140.96.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

