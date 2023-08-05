Capital Analysts LLC Sells 429 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $21,240,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $204.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.71 and a 200-day moving average of $190.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $210.35.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

