Capital Analysts LLC Sells 543 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,682 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,701,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,095,000 after purchasing an additional 276,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,432,000 after purchasing an additional 459,708 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,312,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,978,000 after purchasing an additional 449,401 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,287,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,257,000 after purchasing an additional 652,187 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $105.59 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $123.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.57.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.