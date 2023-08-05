Capital Analysts LLC Sells 7,965 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,965 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after buying an additional 1,107,197 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,511,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,212,000 after buying an additional 834,330 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21,979.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 536,301 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 420,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 224,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,908,000.

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $32.00 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

