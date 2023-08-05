Capital Analysts LLC Sells 858 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.77. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.47 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.