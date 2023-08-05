Capital Analysts LLC Sells 9,653 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,653 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $90.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.19. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $73.93 and a 52 week high of $92.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.