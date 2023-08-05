Capital Analysts LLC Trims Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,094 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,997,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,458 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 107.9% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,486,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,420 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,624,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,312,000 after purchasing an additional 931,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $36.78 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.80.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

