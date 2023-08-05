Capital Analysts LLC Trims Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $291,353.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,401 shares in the company, valued at $54,255,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $291,353.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,401 shares in the company, valued at $54,255,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $1,141,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,533,580.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,401 shares of company stock worth $40,331,541 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $537.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $529.44 and a 200-day moving average of $487.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

