CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CAO Lindsey S. Caplan Sells 1,305 Shares

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE CBRE opened at $83.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.22. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

