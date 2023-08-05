Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives $8.95 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.95.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLBT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $6.15 to $6.75 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the second quarter worth about $98,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the second quarter worth about $115,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 8.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the second quarter worth about $2,485,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $7.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.42 million. Cellebrite DI had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 8.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

