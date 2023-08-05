Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) versus Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Critical Contrast

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Southwestern Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy 6.98% 14.29% 7.09% Southwestern Energy 48.82% 27.22% 8.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cenovus Energy and Southwestern Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60 Southwestern Energy 2 9 5 0 2.19

Earnings & Valuation

Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus price target of $31.88, indicating a potential upside of 67.41%. Southwestern Energy has a consensus price target of $7.03, indicating a potential upside of 8.71%. Given Cenovus Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Southwestern Energy.

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Southwestern Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $51.46 billion 0.70 $4.96 billion $1.48 12.86 Southwestern Energy $15.00 billion 0.47 $1.85 billion $5.00 1.29

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Southwestern Energy. Southwestern Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cenovus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Cenovus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan. This segment assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Sunrise projects, as well as Lloydminster thermal and conventional heavy oil assets. The Conventional segment holds natural gas liquids and natural gas assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, Clearwater, and Rainbow Lake operating in Alberta and British Columbia, as well as interests in various natural gas processing facilities. The offshore segment engages in offshore operation, exploration, and development activities in China and the East Coast of Canada. The Canadian Manufacturing segment comprises the owned and operated Lloydminster upgrading and asphalt refining complex, which converts heavy oil and bitumen into synthetic crude oil, diesel, asphalt, and other ancillary products, as well as owns and operates the Bruderheim crude-by-rail terminal and ethanol plants; and markets its production of its own and third-party products. The U.S. Manufacturing segment includes the refining of crude oil to produce gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt, and other products. Cenovus Energy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana. It also engages in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. The company serves LNG exporters, energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.