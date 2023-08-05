Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.88

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.88 and last traded at $46.71, with a volume of 16280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CENT. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $897.54 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.70%. Analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $48,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 520.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,890,000 after acquiring an additional 579,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,270,000 after acquiring an additional 54,065 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 471.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after buying an additional 23,343 shares during the period. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

