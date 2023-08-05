Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.42

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.42 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 7.05 ($0.09). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 7.68 ($0.10), with a volume of 18,496 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.90) price target on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.90) price target on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Get Chaarat Gold alerts:

Chaarat Gold Trading Up 2.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -768.40 and a beta of 0.33.

About Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.