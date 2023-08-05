Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews Sells 6,669 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,669 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $215,808.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $32.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.68. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $38.48.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CG shares. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.35.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 196,221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,724,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,358,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3,186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,324,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

