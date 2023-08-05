Clean Coal Technologies (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.26

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.22. Clean Coal Technologies shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 2,687 shares trading hands.
Clean Coal Technologies Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26.
Clean Coal Technologies Company Profile
Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the development of a patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a high energy, low polluting fuel. Its technology portfolio includes Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. The company was founded on September 17, 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clean Coal Technologies
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Coal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Coal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.