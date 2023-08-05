Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $128.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,604,396.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 826,435 shares of company stock worth $25,801,000. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

