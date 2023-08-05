Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $49.87

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$49.87 and last traded at C$50.46, with a volume of 8192 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cogeco from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Cogeco Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$53.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of C$705.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.31.

Cogeco Dividend Announcement

Cogeco Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.731 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

