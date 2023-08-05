Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Raised to $72.00 at Citigroup

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $65.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTSH. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

CTSH opened at $71.00 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $71.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,320,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $75,502,000 after purchasing an additional 537,980 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.