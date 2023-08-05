Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Raised to $72.00 at Citigroup

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $65.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTSH. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %
CTSH opened at $71.00 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $71.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,320,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $75,502,000 after purchasing an additional 537,980 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
