Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Raised to $78.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on CTSH. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

CTSH stock opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.25. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $71.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

