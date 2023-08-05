Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTSH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.25. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $71.86.

Insider Activity

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $433,221.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $847,927.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

