Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.08

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and traded as high as $18.30. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 100,224 shares changing hands.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 584.0% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 68,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 58,397 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 38,197 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 108,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

