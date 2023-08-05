Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.08

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and traded as high as $18.30. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 100,224 shares changing hands.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
