Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Cohu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu Stock Performance

COHU opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Insider Transactions at Cohu

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.70 million. Cohu had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $69,346.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,037 shares of company stock worth $835,140. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohu

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Cohu by 2,051.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,381,000 after buying an additional 1,022,885 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cohu by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,936,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,077,000 after purchasing an additional 502,937 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,914,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cohu by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,442,000 after purchasing an additional 240,574 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cohu by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,109,000 after purchasing an additional 186,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.