Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on COLL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $812.75 million, a P/E ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.11 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a positive return on equity of 62.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $690,798.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,272 shares in the company, valued at $6,765,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $690,798.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,272 shares in the company, valued at $6,765,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 17,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $390,612.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,930.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,527 shares of company stock worth $1,766,246. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,291 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 36,950 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 270,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 73,202 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

See Also

