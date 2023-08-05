Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on COLL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 6.7 %
Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $812.75 million, a P/E ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.
Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical
In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,272 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $690,798.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,272 shares in the company, valued at $6,765,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 17,984 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $390,612.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,595,930.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,527 shares of company stock worth $1,766,246. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,291 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 36,950 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 270,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 73,202 shares during the last quarter.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.
