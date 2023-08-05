Commerce Bank Acquires 2,399 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 217,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEG opened at $60.60 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.01%.

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

