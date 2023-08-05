Commerce Bank Acquires 3,563 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,723 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $61.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.85. Shell plc has a one year low of $46.74 and a one year high of $63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,385.20.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

