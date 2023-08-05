Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.68.

EW opened at $79.55 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.26.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $540,840.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,750.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $540,840.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,666 shares of company stock worth $19,258,019 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

