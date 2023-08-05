Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,232,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $56,295,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter.

IVW opened at $70.60 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.30.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

