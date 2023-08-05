Commerce Bank Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Ubiquiti by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Ubiquiti by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 3.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UI opened at $171.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.40. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.49 and a twelve month high of $350.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 139.02%. The company had revenue of $457.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $266.00 to $207.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

