Commerce Bank Has $3.87 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,025 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.07 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.77.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.2118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

