Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $185.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $157.28 and a 52-week high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 46.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.