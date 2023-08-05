Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,673 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 79,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $171.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.88. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

