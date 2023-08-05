Commerce Bank Raises Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after buying an additional 86,132 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after buying an additional 208,803 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 197.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on FE shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

