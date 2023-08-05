Commerce Bank Sells 1,440 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,843 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,584 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 61.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,875 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

