Commerce Bank Sells 1,608 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.42 and a 200-day moving average of $78.66.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

