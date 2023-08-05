Commerce Bank Sells 32 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 163.6% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $435.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.57. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $462.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

