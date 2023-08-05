Commerce Bank Sells 503 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11,500.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on VLO shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.69.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $126.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.73 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.