Commerce Bank Sells 6,566 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $231.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.55. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $188.23 and a 52 week high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

