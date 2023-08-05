Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director Franky Minnifield Buys 2,000 Shares

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) Director Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.35 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,042.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Franky Minnifield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Franky Minnifield purchased 126 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,474.26.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.13 per share, with a total value of $78,260.00.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.72. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $48.05.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $79.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,030,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,242,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 873,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,433,000 after acquiring an additional 15,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

