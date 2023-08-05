Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,794,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,409,000 after acquiring an additional 55,756 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,238,000 after buying an additional 56,681 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $318,245,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $89.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

