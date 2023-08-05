Contrasting Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Free Report) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Livento Group and Alteryx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livento Group $1.97 million 2.63 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A Alteryx $855.35 million 3.16 -$318.50 million ($4.38) -8.76

Livento Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alteryx.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livento Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Alteryx 0 2 10 0 2.83

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Livento Group and Alteryx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Alteryx has a consensus price target of $73.15, indicating a potential upside of 90.75%. Given Alteryx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alteryx is more favorable than Livento Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.5% of Alteryx shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Alteryx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Livento Group has a beta of 4.53, indicating that its stock price is 353% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alteryx has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Livento Group and Alteryx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livento Group N/A N/A N/A Alteryx -33.68% -139.14% -13.87%

Summary

Alteryx beats Livento Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Livento Group

Livento Group, Inc. engages in the film and television production activities. The company is involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning technology business; and real estate finance and development activities. The company was formerly known as NuGene International, Inc. and changed its name to Livento Group, Inc. in June 2022. Livento Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc. operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers. Its analytics platform comprises Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a web-based environment; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, an automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing product; and Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform. The company's platform also offers cloud-native products comprising Alteryx Designer Cloud, a browser-based version of Alteryx Designer product; Alteryx Machine Learning, an automated machine learning product to build, validate, iterate, and explore machine learning models; and Alteryx Auto Insights, an analytics solution that automates insights for business users. In addition, it provides technical support, instruction, and customer services. It serves retail, food services, consumer products, telecom and cable, media and entertainment, professional services, financial services, energy and utilities, public sector, manufacturing, travel and hospitality, healthcare and insurance, and technology industries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

