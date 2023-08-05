ConvaTec Group PLC (CNVVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on October 13th

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0561 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

CNVVY stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $12.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 300 ($3.85) to GBX 310 ($3.98) in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.82) to GBX 225 ($2.89) in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.72) to GBX 320 ($4.11) in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of ConvaTec Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ConvaTec Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

