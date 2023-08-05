Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) PT Raised to $29.00 at Truist Financial

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.02% from the company’s previous close.

CORT has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CORT opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $117.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $716,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,997 shares in the company, valued at $811,508.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $716,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,997 shares in the company, valued at $811,508.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics



Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

