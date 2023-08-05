Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) PT Raised to $31.00 at Piper Sandler

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.61% from the company’s current price.

CORT has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.51. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $117.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $716,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,508.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $121,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 392.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,247.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

