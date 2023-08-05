Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $597.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $567.00 to $597.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.67.

COST stock opened at $552.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.95. The stock has a market cap of $244.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

