Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,583 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

CTRA stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.47.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTRA. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.87.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

