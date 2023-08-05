Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Position Lifted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,253,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,118 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,998,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,181,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.87.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.47.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

