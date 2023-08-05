Craig Clay Sells 400 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) insider Craig Clay sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $19,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

DFIN stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $50.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Donnelley Financial Solutions last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Donnelley Financial Solutions's quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 12.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $3,196,000. Marathon Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 142.2% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 507,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,124,000 after acquiring an additional 298,237 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

