Craig Clay Sells 400 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) insider Craig Clay sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $19,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
DFIN stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $50.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.63.
Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
