Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.83-$12.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.00 billion-$4.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ CROX opened at $105.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 81.96% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. 500.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.29.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.94 per share, for a total transaction of $200,188.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,150,364.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.53 per share, for a total transaction of $49,965.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 203,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,257,429.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 1,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.94 per share, for a total transaction of $200,188.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,150,364.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 502.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

